Dr. Bilal Salame, MD
Overview of Dr. Bilal Salame, MD
Dr. Bilal Salame, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine.
Dr. Salame's Office Locations
Orthopaedic Associates West Fl1840 Mease Dr Ste 409, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 443-8450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was my 1st time meeting Dr Salame and i was very pleased with him. I was bit apprehensive since he is very young Dr and fairly new to the practice, but he was very knowledgeable and took the time to answer my questions and took the time to learn about my medical history. He is someone I will recommend to friends and family.
About Dr. Bilal Salame, MD
- Hematology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1265850473
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
