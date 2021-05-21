See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Reading, PA
Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.8 (19)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD

Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Reading, PA. 

Dr. Saulat Jr works at Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Saulat Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Internal Medicine Associates of West Reading
    301 S 7th Ave Ste 210, Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-4656
  2. 2
    Berks Internal Medicine Ltd
    560 Van Reed Rd Ste 101, Reading, PA 19610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-9940
  3. 3
    Reading Hospital Occupational Health Services
    420 S 5th Ave, Reading, PA 19611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 628-8749

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013081702
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bilal Saulat Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saulat Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Saulat Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Saulat Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Saulat Jr works at Reading Hospital in Reading, PA. View the full address on Dr. Saulat Jr’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Saulat Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saulat Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saulat Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saulat Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

