Overview

Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center



Dr. Shanti works at Omnia Pain Consultants in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ, Yuma, AZ and Payson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.