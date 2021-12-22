Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Shanti works at
Locations
-
1
John N. Harman Iv DDS Pllc5051 E THOMAS RD, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (480) 473-7246
- 2 4400 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 Directions (480) 473-7246
- 3 1695 W 24th St Ste C, Yuma, AZ 85364 Directions (928) 783-3445
-
4
Omnia Pain Consultants PA127 E Main St Ste A, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (928) 783-3445
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Payson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shanti?
Dr. Shanti is a great doctor. Very happy with my pain care. Highly recommended and he has lovely staff!
About Dr. Bilal Shanti, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic, French and Spanish
- 1568415792
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- Baylor College of Medicine & Affiliated Hospitals
- North East Ohio Univ Coll of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shanti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shanti works at
Dr. Shanti has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shanti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shanti speaks Arabic, French and Spanish.
130 patients have reviewed Dr. Shanti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.