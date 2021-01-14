Overview of Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, MD

Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Anderson, IN. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital East and Community Hospital South.



Dr. Siddiqui works at Community Cancer Care in Anderson, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.