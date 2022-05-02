Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, DPM
Overview
Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago, AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago and Swedish Hospital.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Locations
-
1
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago939 W North Ave Ste 610, Chicago, IL 60642 Directions (224) 258-0749
-
2
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Chicago5215 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Directions (847) 242-2891
-
3
Weil Foot & Ankle Institute - Mt Prospect1660 Feehanville Dr Ste 100, Mount Prospect, IL 60056 Directions (847) 916-8339
-
4
Lincoln Park1565 N La Salle Dr, Chicago, IL 60610 Directions (847) 390-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Hospital Chicago
- Swedish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqui?
Has fixed all my foot problems, walking comfortably again after experiencing a couple of age-related issues. I’m a fan!
About Dr. Bilal Siddiqui, DPM
- Podiatry
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1780971523
Education & Certifications
- Presence St. Joseph Hospital, Chicago
- William M. School College of Podiatric Medicine
- University of Toronto
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Siddiqui accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Siddiqui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Siddiqui works at
Dr. Siddiqui has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqui on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Siddiqui speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.