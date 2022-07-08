Overview of Dr. Biljana Baskot, MD

Dr. Biljana Baskot, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They graduated from University of Sarajevo and is affiliated with Broward Health Imperial Point, Broward Health Medical Center and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Baskot works at MDVIP - Fort Lauderdale, Florida in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.