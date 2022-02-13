Dr. Biljana Beretich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beretich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Biljana Beretich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Biljana Beretich, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scarborough, ME. They specialize in Neurology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RIJEKA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center, Southern Maine Health Care and York Hospital.
Dr. Beretich's Office Locations
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine49 Spring St Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Maine Medical Partners Neurosurgery & Spine92 Campus Dr Fl 2, Scarborough, ME 04074 Directions (207) 883-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Maine Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
- York Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Efficient, clear explanations. Excellent.
- Neurology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF RIJEKA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Beretich has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Gait Abnormality and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beretich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
