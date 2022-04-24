Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Biljana Pavlovic-Surjancev, MD
Overview
Dr. Biljana Pavlovic-Surjancev, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Addison, IL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY U NOVOM SADU / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Chiropractic Center715 W Lake St Ste 104, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (630) 842-6496
-
2
Natures Wellness Co721 W Lake St Ste 201, Addison, IL 60101 Directions (630) 842-6496
-
3
Medical and Heart Clinic1604 W CENTRAL RD, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (630) 842-6496Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev?
She is a very good doctor, very caring of her patients.
About Dr. Biljana Pavlovic-Surjancev, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bosnian
- 1811066301
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY U NOVOM SADU / MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev works at
Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev speaks Bosnian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pavlovic-Surjancev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.