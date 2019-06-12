Dr. Bill Berry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Berry, MD
Overview of Dr. Bill Berry, MD
Dr. Bill Berry, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Berry works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Berry's Office Locations
-
1
Prices Anne Ent & Allergy828 Healthy Way, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 351-1343
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berry?
Moved here from Oklahoma and my ENT there. I love his nurse she is very ftiendly and supportive to me and my concerns. Dr Berry has also been great to me kind and answers all questions. I had stage 4 cancer of the base of my tongue. He is the one that actually looks and checks. I like Dr.Berry a lot. Haven't had trouble getting an appointment when I've needed it. Front desk very nice and never much of a wait to go back and see him.
About Dr. Bill Berry, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1639179153
Education & Certifications
- UIC
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berry works at
Dr. Berry has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Berry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.