Dr. Bill Davis, MD
Dr. Bill Davis, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and Resolute Health Hospital.
Neurology Clinic of Central Texas224 HUNTERS VLG, New Braunfels, TX 78132 Directions (830) 606-9142
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
- Guadalupe Regional Medical Center
- Resolute Health Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent doctor. Caring and efficient. Highly recommend him.
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- University Hospital S Tx Med Center
- University Tx Hlth Sci Ctr San Antonio/University Hosp
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- Rice U
- Neurology
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
