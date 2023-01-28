Dr. Bill Halmi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Halmi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Scottsdale - 8817 E Bell Rd8817 E Bell Rd Ste 101, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 591-0368Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Gilbert3509 S Mercy Rd Ste 103, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (520) 503-3692Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology of Arizona - Phoenix740 E Highland Ave Ste 101, Phoenix, AZ 85014 Directions (602) 607-3439Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Medicare
This was my 1st ever dermatology exam. I thought Dr.Halmi was thorough, courteous and very professional. He and his staff were all very welcoming and pleasant. Would recommend!
About Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
- Dermatology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1245226042
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Mercy Cath MC|Mercy Catheterization Mc
- Hahnemann School of Medicine, Allegheny University of Health Sciences
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Dr. Halmi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Halmi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Halmi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Halmi has seen patients for Birthmark, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Halmi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Halmi speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Halmi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Halmi.
