Dr. Bill Haney, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Louisville, Norton Hospital, Physicians' Medical Center and Uofl Health Jewish Hospital.



Dr. Haney works at Pain Management Centers of America in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.