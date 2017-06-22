See All Plastic Surgeons in Huntersville, NC
Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (25)
Map Pin Small Huntersville, NC
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD

Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Kortesis works at Hunstad Kortesis Csmtc Pls Sgy in Huntersville, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Kortesis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hunstad Center for Cosmetic Plastic Surgery PA
    11208 Statesville Rd Ste 300, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 659-9000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
  • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
  • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kortesis?

    Jun 22, 2017
    I cannot say enough positive things about Dr. Kortesis!! He doesn't just perform surgeries and forget about you, as if you were just another case. He is a man who genuinely cares about what your concerns are as a paitient, and will stand behind his work 110%. I am so very grateful that he is my plastic surgeon!! I have and would over and over again, highly recommend him to anyone. He is truly a man of integrity and full heartedly strives to help you achieve your goals.
    Concord, NC — Jun 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kortesis to family and friends

    Dr. Kortesis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kortesis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD.

    About Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316122575
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Wake Forest University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kortesis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kortesis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kortesis works at Hunstad Kortesis Csmtc Pls Sgy in Huntersville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Kortesis’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Kortesis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kortesis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kortesis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kortesis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Bill Kortesis, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.