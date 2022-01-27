Dr. Bill Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Tang, MD
Overview of Dr. Bill Tang, MD
Dr. Bill Tang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.
Dr. Tang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Tang's Office Locations
-
1
Bill W. Tang MD1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 206, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 918-6655
-
2
Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Directions (626) 962-4011
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tang?
Dr. Tang was assigned to me by my insurance after a medical issue. He did a great job explaining what my body was going through and validating my feelings. I decided to stick with him for my pregnancy and had a great experience with him even though my labor was complicated. He is ectremely knowledgeable and straight to the point. I would recommend writing down your questions beforehand so that he will answer them. The staff is good and never had any issues with wait times but I made sure that my appointments were one of the 1st of the day.
About Dr. Bill Tang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1447216510
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tang accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tang works at
Dr. Tang has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tang speaks Chinese.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.