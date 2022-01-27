See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in West Covina, CA
Dr. Bill Tang, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
2.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bill Tang, MD

Dr. Bill Tang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital.

Dr. Tang works at Bill W. Tang MD in West Covina, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gestational Diabetes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tang's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bill W. Tang MD
    1135 S Sunset Ave Ste 206, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 918-6655
  2. 2
    Citrus Valley Medical Center Inc.
    1115 S Sunset Ave, West Covina, CA 91790 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 962-4011

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Bill Tang, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1447216510
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bill Tang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tang has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tang has seen patients for Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Tang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tang.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

