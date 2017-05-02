Dr. Bill Underwood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Underwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Underwood, MD
Overview of Dr. Bill Underwood, MD
Dr. Bill Underwood, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Underwood works at
Dr. Underwood's Office Locations
-
1
Bridgeport Uhc Neurosurgery Clinic227 Medical Park Dr Ste 103, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3500
-
2
Uhc Ent. & Audiology527 Medical Park Dr Ste 401, Bridgeport, WV 26330 Directions (681) 342-3570
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Medico
- Molina Healthcare
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Underwood?
Dr. Underwood made what I considered a potentially traumatic, but necessary, procedure an absolutely life changing event. The discomforts after surgery were nothing compared to the relief from pain provided. Dr. Underwood is very caring and exceedingly competent, with none of the arrogance one might expect to find in a surgeon of his caliber. He is honest and straightforward, and expects no less from his patients. Dr. Underwood genuinely cares about improving his patients' quality of life.
About Dr. Bill Underwood, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1790764850
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Underwood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Underwood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Underwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Underwood works at
Dr. Underwood has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Underwood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Underwood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Underwood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Underwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Underwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.