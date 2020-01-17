Dr. Bill Wong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bill Wong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bill Wong, MD
Dr. Bill Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Dr. Wong works at
Dr. Wong's Office Locations
Tri-valley Physicians5575 W Las Positas Blvd Ste 130, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 463-0591
Stanford Medicine Partners Primary Care Pleasanton5568 Gibraltar Dr, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 534-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Wong, cured my pneumonia. He spends so much time with the patient, first visit 1 hour and 30 minutes! Her is so caring and concerned, has amazing bedside manners. He is the real thing! So grateful to him and his stuff who are all so kind as well! High recommend for any pulmonary issues!
About Dr. Bill Wong, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1477553444
Education & Certifications
- VA Med Ctr
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
- Internal Medicine
