Dr. Billie Bondar, DPM
Overview of Dr. Billie Bondar, DPM
Dr. Billie Bondar, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rochester, NH.
Dr. Bondar works at
Dr. Bondar's Office Locations
-
1
Billie A. Bondar Dpm60 Rochester Hill Rd Ste 3, Rochester, NH 03867 Directions (603) 332-1026
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bondar read over my surgical notes from the out of state Orthopedic Surgeon and gave me suggestions to assist in the healing process. She is a blessing.
About Dr. Billie Bondar, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1659355394
Dr. Bondar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bondar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bondar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bondar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bondar.
