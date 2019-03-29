Dr. Billie Casse, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billie Casse, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Billie Casse, DO is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Casse works at
Locations
-
1
Nevada Center for Dermatology650 Sierra Rose Dr Ste A, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 827-8100
-
2
Reno Tahoe Dermatology5452 Reno Corporate Dr, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 245-2426
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
I really liked Dr Casse...highly recommend her. Very knowledgeable and kind demeanor.
About Dr. Billie Casse, DO
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1821119140
Education & Certifications
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Dermatology
