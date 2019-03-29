Overview

Dr. Billie Casse, DO is a Dermatologist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Northern Nevada Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Casse works at Nevada Center For Dermatology in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.