Dr. Cosgrove has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billie Cosgrove, MD
Dr. Billie Cosgrove, MD is a Dermatologist in Wilmington, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE.
Carolina Dermatology and Skin Cancer Surgery PA1814 Glen Meade Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 254-3544
I've been seeing Dr. Cosgrove for a number of years and the wait time is adequate, along with the Dr. and her staff being efficient, calming and friendly.
About Dr. Billie Cosgrove, MD
- Dermatology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Dermatology
Dr. Cosgrove has seen patients for Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration , Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cosgrove on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
