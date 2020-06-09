Dr. Billie Jackson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jackson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billie Jackson, MD is a Dermatologist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon North Hospital.
Yvonne P Mc Allister MD440 Charter Blvd Ste 2201, Macon, GA 31210 Directions (478) 477-5575
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
I drive about 90 miles to see Dr. Jackson. Besides exceptional treatment and staff, I have never waited over 5 minutes to be seen. She is caring and takes her time to fully explain your treatment. I would highly recommend Dr. Jackson.
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
1235232430
- Medical College of Georgia
- Dermatology
Dr. Jackson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jackson works at
Dr. Jackson has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jackson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jackson has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jackson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jackson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jackson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.