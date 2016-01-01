Dr. Billie Zody, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billie Zody, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Billie Zody, MD
Dr. Billie Zody, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bloomington, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Iu Health Bloomington Hospital.
Dr. Zody works at
Dr. Zody's Office Locations
-
1
Aegis Womens Healthcare2920 S McIntire Dr Ste 250, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 332-9217
Hospital Affiliations
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zody?
About Dr. Billie Zody, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1740240571
Education & Certifications
- Maricopa Med Center / St Jospeh's Hospital
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zody has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zody accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zody works at
Dr. Zody has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids and Gestational Diabetes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zody on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zody speaks Chinese.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Zody. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zody.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.