Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billy Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Billy Bailey, MD
Dr. Billy Bailey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Marshall Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey's Office Locations
- 1 854 W James M Campbell Blvd Ste 302, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 490-1120
-
2
MRMG Primary Care and Rheumatology1114 W 7th St, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-9706
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Billy Bailey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1396730552
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville
Frequently Asked Questions
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
