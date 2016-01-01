Overview of Dr. Billy Bailey, MD

Dr. Billy Bailey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Louisville and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Marshall Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center.



They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Limb Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.