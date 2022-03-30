Dr. Cordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Billy Cordon, MD
Dr. Billy Cordon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center.
Mount Sinai Medical Center4300 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 919-1970
Msmc Interventional LLC1684 Ne Miami Gardens Dr, Miami, FL 33179 Directions (305) 919-1970
Kimball Medical Group4302 Alton Rd Ste 540, Miami Beach, FL 33140 Directions (305) 674-2499
Alpha Medical Center2504 Biscayne Blvd, Miami, FL 33137 Directions (786) 598-4560
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am a retired physician and I have had 3 surgeries by Dr Cordon. Dr Cordon is a wonderful, caring, excellent physician with a very caring staff. He is very knowledgeable about all conditions of Urology, be it surgical or nonsurgical. My most recent surgery was Urethral Reconstruction, which is one of Dr Cordon's areas of expertise. I am thankful to Dr Cordon and his staff for all they have done for me. I would recommend Dr Cordon for all your Urological concerns.
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Urology
Dr. Cordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordon has seen patients for Urethral Stricture, Urinary Incontinence and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cordon speaks Gujarati.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordon.
