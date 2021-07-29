See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Yonkers, NY
Dr. Billy Ford, MD

Pain Management
5.0 (17)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Billy Ford, MD

Dr. Billy Ford, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Pain Management, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. Ford works at Billy H Ford MD PC in Yonkers, NY with other offices in Lynbrook, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Billy H Ford MD PC
    1049 Yonkers Ave, Yonkers, NY 10704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5817
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Billy H Ford MD PC
    255 Broadway, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 307-5818
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Epidural Injection
Migraine
Back Pain
Epidural Injection
Migraine

Back Pain Chevron Icon
Epidural Injection Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 29, 2021
    Dr. Ford is solution focused, knowledgeable, knows his patients and actively listens to understand.
    A W. — Jul 29, 2021
    About Dr. Billy Ford, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Management
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871524538
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Billy Ford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ford has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Ford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

