Dr. Billy Kim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.



Dr. Kim works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Mount Juliet, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.