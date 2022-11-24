See All Vascular Surgeons in Mount Juliet, TN
Dr. Billy Kim, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (41)
Map Pin Small Mount Juliet, TN
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Billy Kim, MD

Dr. Billy Kim, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mount Juliet, TN. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Tristar Skyline Medical Center and Tristar Summit Medical Center.

Dr. Kim works at The Surgical Clinic, PLLC in Mount Juliet, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kim's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Surgical Clinic, PLLC
    660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 230, Mount Juliet, TN 37122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 701-3970
  2. 2
    The Surgical Clinic
    85 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 701-3834

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Tristar Skyline Medical Center
  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins
Atherosclerosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Varicose Veins

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Disorders Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Vascular Trauma Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Community Health Choice
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 24, 2022
    Dr Kim came highly recommended in response to a call out to my friends and associates after receiving a dire prognosis from a local university hospital renowned for their care and cutting edge technology (no pun intended). Dr Kim was everything I was told he was - bright, confident, well-spoken and always ahead of my questions - which can be very difficult... I was very impressed from the first meeting on to today's first post-op follow up for a femoral artery by-pass performed 13 days ago. I expect that Dr Kim will be doing the other leg as soon as I heal from this one. I do not believe I could recommend any more highly - one of the the best doctors I have ever seen for my own needs, if not indeed the best!
    — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Billy Kim, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1942404728
    Education & Certifications

    • New York University|New York University Vascular Surgery Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern|University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center/Parkland Memorial Hospital
    • University Of Texas|University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    • General Surgery
