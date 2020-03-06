Overview of Dr. Billy Lynn, MD

Dr. Billy Lynn, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Lynn works at Savannah River Plastic Surgery in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.