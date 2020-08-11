Dr. Billy Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Billy Perry, MD
Dr. Billy Perry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
Corporate Lakes Urology6740 W 121st St Ste 350, Overland Park, KS 66209 Directions (913) 372-6328
Hospital Affiliations
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
- Adventhealth Ottawa
- Cass Regional Medical Center
- Olathe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
very good as a dr. short on patient communication
About Dr. Billy Perry, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1598731267
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.