Dr. Billy Rios, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rios is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Billy Rios, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Billy Rios, MD
Dr. Billy Rios, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios' Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Billy Rios, MD3502 S Alameda St, Corpus Christi, TX 78411 Directions (361) 268-3958
Hospital Affiliations
- Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rios?
Wonderful and patient. Went to him after having chest pains for years and being sent away by multiple doctors. He sat down and did the echo himself. Found inflammation in an area of my heart and later diagnosed me with asthma. He's a wonderful doctor who listens and truly cares about your wellbeing.
About Dr. Billy Rios, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1710973722
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rios has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rios accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rios has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rios works at
Dr. Rios has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rios on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rios. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rios.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rios, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rios appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.