Overview of Dr. Billy Rios, MD

Dr. Billy Rios, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTERREY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Rios works at Dr. Billy Rios, MD in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.