Overview of Dr. Billy Westbrook, DPM

Dr. Billy Westbrook, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Medical Center - Marshall and Longview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Westbrook works at Billy B Westbrookdpm in Longview, TX with other offices in Marshall, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.