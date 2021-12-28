Overview of Dr. Billy Yung, MD

Dr. Billy Yung, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Harrison, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Yung works at 1st Advantage Dental in West Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.