Dr. Bimal Rami, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Bimal Rami, MD

Dr. Bimal Rami, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Rami works at Greater Baltimore Colorectal in Towson, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rami's Office Locations

    Greater Baltimore Colorectal
    6565 N Charles St Ste 600, Towson, MD 21204 (443) 849-4270
    Greater Baltimore Neurosurgical Associates
    6535 N Charles St Ste 600, Towson, MD 21204 (443) 849-4270
    Greater Baltimore Neurosurgical
    2227 Old Emmorton Rd Ste 218, Bel Air, MD 21015 (443) 849-4270

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Interlaminar Spacer Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Principal Life
    • State Farm
    • Travelers
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 12, 2023
    From the front desk to my spinal fusion L4-5 in Dec of 2021, I have had the best experience. Dr. Rami listened to me, explained what was causing my severe pain, showed me what was going on on my MRI. Post surgery? I immediately had relief from the nerve pain that I had been suffering from. I highly recommend Dr. Rami!
    Maria C — Jan 12, 2023
    About Dr. Bimal Rami, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1194758508
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Shock Trauma University MD
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Loyola U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bimal Rami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rami has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rami has seen patients for Myelopathy and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rami on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rami. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rami.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

