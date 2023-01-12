Overview of Dr. Bimal Rami, MD

Dr. Bimal Rami, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Rami works at Greater Baltimore Colorectal in Towson, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Myelopathy and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.