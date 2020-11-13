Dr. Bimal Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bimal Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bimal Shah, MD
Dr. Bimal Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Shah's Office Locations
Heart & Vascular Associates of Augusta PC820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 2A, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-1249
University Hospital1350 Walton Way, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 288-3441
Pediatric Center125c Victory Dr, Swainsboro, GA 30401 Directions (706) 722-1947
Hospital Affiliations
- Emanuel Medical Center
- Jefferson Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shah is very personable and patient. He is sincerely concerned for ones health and how they’re feeling. I put my trust in him completely. His staff is also great!
About Dr. Bimal Shah, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1043319890
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.