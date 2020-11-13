Overview of Dr. Bimal Shah, MD

Dr. Bimal Shah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emanuel Medical Center, Jefferson Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Shah works at Heart And Vascular Associates Of Augusta in Augusta, GA with other offices in Swainsboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.