Overview

Dr. Bimaljit Sandhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their fellowship with Gb Pant Hospital



Dr. Sandhu works at Richmond Gastroenterology Associates in Richmond, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Constipation and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.