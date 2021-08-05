Dr. Bina Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bina Ahmed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bina Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Med Coll and is affiliated with Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Locations
-
1
Santa Barbara Cardiovascular Medical Group Inc.2400 Bath St Ste 201, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 Directions (805) 682-7707
Hospital Affiliations
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
TAVR was very successful. Dr Ahmed is talented and compassionate. Aftercare and follow up visits were excellent.
About Dr. Bina Ahmed, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1598821803
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- U Mass Mc
- Dow Med Coll
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Ahmed works at
