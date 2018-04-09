Dr. Bina Comes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Comes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bina Comes, MD
Overview
Dr. Bina Comes, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and University Hospital at Downstate.
Dr. Comes works at
Locations
1
Cohen Children's NHPP General Pediatrics at Mill Basin5723 Avenue N, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 531-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- University Hospital at Downstate
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Comes has been my kids pediatrician for 24 years . There are no words to describe her hospitality, care n concerns when it comes to her patients, she is one of a kind n trusted every decision she made concerning my kids care . We hope she is still practicing when my kids have their kids ... exceptional doctor!!! Love her
About Dr. Bina Comes, MD
- Pediatrics
- 39 years of experience
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1871684019
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Coll Hosp, Pediatrics
- Long Island College Hospital
- Universidad de Navarra Facultad de Medicina
Dr. Comes works at
Dr. Comes speaks Italian and Spanish.
