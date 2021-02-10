Dr. Bina Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bina Jain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bina Jain, MD
Dr. Bina Jain, MD is a Pulmonologist in New Port Richey, FL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Florida Trinity Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital and Morton Plant North Bay Hospital.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain's Office Locations
Optum Primary Care4759 Us Highway 19, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 841-8772Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Optum Primary Care5522 Trouble Creek Rd, New Port Richey, FL 34652 Directions (727) 847-2847Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Trinity Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Morton Plant North Bay Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jain is a wonderful doctor. She is up to date on new developments in medicine. She is patient and answers all my questions. Her staff is great also. Friendly but efficient. Would highly recommend her.
About Dr. Bina Jain, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 43 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1376644039
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Lady Hardinge Med Coll
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jain works at
Dr. Jain has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Low Blood Oxygen Level, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jain speaks Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
