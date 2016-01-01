Dr. Binaya Shrestha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrestha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binaya Shrestha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Binaya Shrestha, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Locations
-
1
St John Riverside Wound Care967 N Broadway Ste 203, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 327-4433
-
2
Arthitis & Rhematology, PLLC1034 N Broadway Ste 2D, Yonkers, NY 10701 Directions (914) 327-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrestha?
About Dr. Binaya Shrestha, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1346343639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrestha has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrestha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrestha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrestha works at
Dr. Shrestha has seen patients for Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrestha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shrestha speaks Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrestha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrestha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrestha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrestha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.