Dr. Abraham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bincy Abraham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bincy Abraham, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Abraham works at
Locations
Houston Office6550 Fannin St Ste 1201, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-3372Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Abraham and her entire staff are absolutely first rate. They are professional, thorough, and compassionate. Dr. Abraham succeeded Dr. Schmulen as my gastroenterologist and she has maintained his incredibly high standards of care.
About Dr. Bincy Abraham, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1578767166
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abraham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abraham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abraham has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abraham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Abraham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abraham.
