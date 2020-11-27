Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.
Dr. Thakkar works at
Locations
Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates585 Lebanon St # 2, Melrose, MA 02176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- MelroseWakefield Hospital
- Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent and very knowledgable. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 20 years of experience
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
- 1801070727
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Combined Fellowship
- DANBURY HOSPITAL
- Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. Thakkar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Thakkar speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.