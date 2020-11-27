See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Melrose, MA
Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.9 (17)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Melrose, MA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with MelroseWakefield Hospital and Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford.

Dr. Thakkar works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Endocrinology in Melrose, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Formerly Hallmark Health Medical Associates
    585 Lebanon St # 2, Melrose, MA 02176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MelroseWakefield Hospital
  • Lawrence Memorial Hospital of Medford

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Osteoporosis
Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Diabetes Management Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Detoxification Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diet Counseling Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Exercise Counseling Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Insulin Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Nutritional Counseling Chevron Icon
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Boston Medical Center HealthNet Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • USA Managed Care Organization

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    About Dr. Bindiya Thakkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Marathi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801070727
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Combined Fellowship
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • DANBURY HOSPITAL
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College, Maharashtra University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Thakkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Thakkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Thakkar works at Tufts Medical Center Community Care, Endocrinology in Melrose, MA. View the full address on Dr. Thakkar’s profile.

    Dr. Thakkar has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Osteoporosis and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Thakkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Thakkar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thakkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Thakkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Thakkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

