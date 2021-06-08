Overview of Dr. Bindu Balani, MD

Dr. Bindu Balani, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Balani works at Hackensack Meridian Health Medical Group in Hackensack, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.