Dr. Bindu Balani, MD
Overview of Dr. Bindu Balani, MD
Dr. Bindu Balani, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Balani works at
Dr. Balani's Office Locations
Hmh Hospitals Corporation30 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 416-6690MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Center for Infectious Diseases20 Prospect Ave Ste 607, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 416-6727
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balani has been my hip infection for the past two months. She provides understandable explanations, demonstrates compassion, and is always available. Dr. Balani's office staff are very efficient. She is an outstanding infectious disease doctor!
About Dr. Bindu Balani, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1063489243
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ/Robert Wood Johnson
- Muhlenberg Regl Med Ctr
- Muhlenberg Regl Med Ctr
- PRAVARA UNIVERSITY / RURAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
