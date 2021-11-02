Overview of Dr. Bindu Bamrah, MD

Dr. Bindu Bamrah, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Franklin, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Ascension All Saints Hospital - Spring Street Campus and Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Bamrah works at Assoc Surgcl and Med Specialists in Franklin, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.