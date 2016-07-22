Dr. Bindu Khanna, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khanna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bindu Khanna, MD
Overview of Dr. Bindu Khanna, MD
Dr. Bindu Khanna, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna's Office Locations
- 1 769 Northfield Ave Ste LL5, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 262-1416
-
2
St. Joseph's University Medical Center703 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-4750
-
3
Children Outpatient Mental Health Clinics At Harbor House621 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07503 Directions (973) 754-4750
-
4
St. Josephs Regional Medical Center56 HAMILTON ST, Paterson, NJ 07505 Directions (973) 754-4750
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Bindu Khanna, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1427004472
Education & Certifications
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khanna has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khanna accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khanna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khanna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khanna.
