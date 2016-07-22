Overview of Dr. Bindu Khanna, MD

Dr. Bindu Khanna, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.