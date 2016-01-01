Dr. Bindu Nayak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nayak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bindu Nayak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Bindu Nayak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.
Dr. Nayak works at
Locations
1
Confluence Healthwenatchee Valley Hospital820 N Chelan Ave, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Directions (509) 663-8711
2
Central Wa Hosp Family Physicians1215 S Miller St, Wenatchee, WA 98801 Directions (509) 433-3180
Hospital Affiliations
- Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus
- Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Bindu Nayak, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043419732
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nayak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nayak works at
Dr. Nayak has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nayak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
