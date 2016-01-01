Overview

Dr. Bindu Nayak, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Wenatchee, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Central Washington Hospital & Clinics Campus and Confluence Health- Wenatchee Valley Hospital and Clinics.



Dr. Nayak works at Eastside Vascular in Wenatchee, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.