Overview of Dr. Bindu Singhal, MD

Dr. Bindu Singhal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Guru Govind Singh Medical College, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.



Dr. Singhal works at Sorrento Mesa Medical Group in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.