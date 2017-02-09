See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Bindya Singh, MD

Neonatal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bindya Singh, MD

Dr. Bindya Singh, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi and is affiliated with O'Connor Hospital and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.

Dr. Singh works at HealthyCenter Inc., San Jose in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Singh's Office Locations

    Healthycenter Inc.
    Healthycenter Inc.
    135 N Jackson Ave Ste 202, San Jose, CA 95116 (408) 926-9600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • O'Connor Hospital
  • Regional Medical Center Of San Jose

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemoglobin Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 09, 2017
    My kids see this most wonderful Pediatrician who is extremely charming, super-intelligent and very caring. i will totally recommend her to anyone with kids any age!
    San Jose, CA — Feb 09, 2017
    Dr. Singh's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Singh

    Tell Us About Yourself

    About Dr. Bindya Singh, MD

    • Neonatal Medicine
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1912951880
    Education & Certifications

    • St Louis University Cardinal Glennon Hospital
    • Columbia P&S
    • Lady Hardinge Med Coll & Affil Hosp
    • Lady Hardinge Medical College, University Of Delhi
    • Dps, Mathura Road
    • Pediatrics
