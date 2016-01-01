Overview of Dr. Bing Ho, MD

Dr. Bing Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California-San Diego Health Sciences and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Ho works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Nephrotic Syndrome and Nephritis and Nephropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.