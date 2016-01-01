Dr. Ho has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bing Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Bing Ho, MD
Dr. Bing Ho, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California-San Diego Health Sciences and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Gottlieb Memorial Hospital, Northwest Community Hospital, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Ho's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Organ Transplantation Center676 N Saint Clair St, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Kovler Organ Transplantation Center676 N St Clair St Arkes Pavilion 19th Floor, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
About Dr. Bing Ho, MD
- Nephrology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1881771731
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics
- University Of California-San Diego Health Sciences
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.