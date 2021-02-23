See All Ophthalmologists in New York, NY
Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD

Ophthalmology
2.3 (10)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD

Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.

They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

    185 Canal St Ste 306, New York, NY 10013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 457-0002
    749 61st St Ste 303, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 219-7786

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tear Duct Disorders
Dry Eyes
Cataract
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinal Scars
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Drusen
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Eyelid Surgery
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery
Keratitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pterygium
Pterygium Surgery
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Trichiasis
Corneal Diseases
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Astigmatism
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Blepharitis
Blocked Tear Duct
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Dilation of Outflow Canal
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Ectropion of Eyelid
Entropion
Esotropia
Exotropia
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Farsightedness
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Goniotomy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Nearsightedness
Pinguecula
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Ultrasound, Eye
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Anterior Scleritis
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Black Eye
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Contusion of the Eyeball
Coreoplasty
Corneal Erosion
Dacryoadenitis
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst
Endophthalmitis
Excision of Chalazion
Exophoria
Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm
Floaters
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis
Heterophoria
Hypertropia
Hypotropia
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Optic Neuritis
Orbital Cellulitis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Eye Laceration
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinoschisis
Vitreoretinal Surgery
    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 23, 2021
    The wait time was minimal, the staff was professional and courteous. I have been a patient for 3 years now. Dr. Roberts is the best ophtalmologist I have dealt with. She explains everything and present the options for treatment in a very comforting, concise and satisfactory manner. I highly recommend her for any eyes issues.
Bassam H Lahoud — Feb 23, 2021
    About Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184629503
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland At Baltimore
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

