Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD
Overview of Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD
Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore.
They frequently treat conditions like Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
- 1 185 Canal St Ste 306, New York, NY 10013 Directions (718) 457-0002
- 2 749 61st St Ste 303, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Directions (212) 219-7786
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The wait time was minimal, the staff was professional and courteous. I have been a patient for 3 years now. Dr. Roberts is the best ophtalmologist I have dealt with. She explains everything and present the options for treatment in a very comforting, concise and satisfactory manner. I highly recommend her for any eyes issues.
About Dr. Bingjing Roberts, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1184629503
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland At Baltimore
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roberts has seen patients for Tear Duct Disorders, Dry Eyes and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roberts on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.