Overview of Dr. Binh Duong, DO

Dr. Binh Duong, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines U, College of Osteopathic Med/Surg and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Duong works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.