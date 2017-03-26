Overview of Dr. Binh Nguyen, MD

Dr. Binh Nguyen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of North Carolina



Dr. Nguyen works at Nephrology, Dialysis & Transplantation Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.