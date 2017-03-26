Dr. Binh Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Binh Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Binh Nguyen, MD
Dr. Binh Nguyen, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with University Of North Carolina
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates1700 ROMANO PARK LN, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 317-3781
-
2
Nephrology, Dialysis, and Transplantation Associates6560 Fannin St Ste 1824, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 379-7176
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
Excellent care and full attention to patient very challenging conditiosn and situations Dr Binh Nguyen, Nguyen Ho and her entire family greatly appreciate your total care. May God blress you and yours.
About Dr. Binh Nguyen, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1881696888
Education & Certifications
- University Of North Carolina
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has seen patients for Acidosis, Hyperkalemia and Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nguyen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.