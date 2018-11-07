Overview

Dr. Binit Shah, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Shah works at Carolinas Pain Center in Huntersville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.